Light Showers Continue Thru Midday

Weather Update: Friday, July 29 —

At long last drought relief has arrived in West Tennessee in the form of showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest of the storms move through this morning and will continue to move into north Mississippi. Behind that wave stratiform showers continue. They will generally remain light to moderate at times. Guidance keeps most of that around through at least Midday, maybe into lunch time. Otherwise, clouds will start to decrease from north to south as the main surface boundary/stationary front dips south with high pressure pushing into the Tennessee Valley, that will limit additional shower chances through the afternoon, though it won’t be impossible for isolated storms to redevelop mainly to the south along H2wy 64/TN-MS border.



