Event offers kids more than school supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash.

The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30.







Backpacks were given away that were filled with school supplies like glue, crayons, pencils and more.

Other than supplies, the event featured entertainment, games like tug of war, and water activities provided by the Jackson Fire Department.

“I know that this can help families, especially during this time right now. We have a cost of things that are rising and also people with multiple children, any assistance or any help that they can get, we know it’s greatly appreciated and that’s why we have done this event,” said Bridgett Parham, Recreation Manager, City of Jackson Recreation and Parks.

With such a large turn out, organizers hope to make this an annual event.