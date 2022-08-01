19 indicted in Hardin County drug investigation

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nineteen individuals in Hardin County have been indicted on drug related charges.

A year-long investigation involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, and Savannah Police Department has resulted in the indictment of 19 individuals.

Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000.

Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent.

Julia Sue Dale (DOB 10/26/1979), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Carlos Mandel Thompson (DOB 03/03/1979), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Bond $25,000.

Richard Allen Hutton (DOB 01/04/1961), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent, two counts Possession of Schedule IV, one count Possession of Schedule I. Bond $25,000.

Michael Wade Uding (DOB 08/30/1983), Savannah: One count Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Willie Spencer (DOB 02/13/1968), Savannah: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana).

Jerry Dee Garrard (DOB 08/21/1956), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

David Allen Pevahouse (DOB 09/22/1979), Clifton: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

Jordan Dane Weatherspoon (DOB 07/27/1983), Savannah: Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond $25,000.

Joanna Sue Sharp (DOB 09/07/1987), Savannah: Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

Tarvis Lacarie Bailey (DOB 01/30/1979), Saltillo: One count Intimidation/ Coercion of a Witness, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Ronald Stanford Buford (DOB 06/03/1967), Saltillo: One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Monica Crouse (DOB 07/31/1983), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

David Rhodes (DOB 06/24/1997), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000.

The charges include trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, intimidation of witnesses, and other drug-related charges.

Monday evening, the agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, did a roundup by arresting 16 of the 19 indicted individuals.

Officers also seized three guns, methamphetamine, acid, marijuana, various pills, and drug paraphernalia.

“There’s no court date set yet. Some of the indictments had a preset bond on them, so the people will be able to bond out if they can. This investigation has been going on for about a year now, so it has came to an end and trying to get it closed out,” said Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander.

The arrests took place all over Hardin County and Savannah. Agencies are still looking for a few individuals who are indicted on the charges.

You can read the news release from the TBI here.

