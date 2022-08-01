Monte Cooper named as new Chief Operating Officer for JEA

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a named a new Chief Operating Officer.

JEA announced on Monday that Monte Cooper has been appointed to the position following an open application process and several weeks of interviews with other candidates.

JEA says that says this choice goes along with the retirement of their current President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Ferrell, who leaves in January.

JEA says that Cooper will work as COO alongside Ferrell to be able to assume full leadership of the company next year.

“JEA is very fortunate to have a person of Monte’s caliber already on our senior management team. JEA has a bright future in the months and years ahead, and the Board and I are confident that Monte will bring new ideas and leadership as JEA continues to excel and give superior customer service as we always have,” Ferrell said.

Read the full news release here.

