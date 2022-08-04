Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson responds to election night win

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson will serve a second term in the county.

Hutcherson won the 2022 Chester County General Election against opponent Independent candidate Dwain Seaton.

He says he is grateful to the voters for allowing him to continue to serve the county.

“I’m very excited at the moment, and I sure appreciate the people of Chester County giving me another chance to continue on,” Hutcherson said. “We want to keep Chester County moving forward.”

