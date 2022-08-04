Sun/Cloud Mix, Then Isolated PM Storms

Weather Update: Thursday, August 4 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a quite a warm morning underway. Clouds have been on the increase due to a decaying complex of storms working south just West of the Mississippi River. That will keep rain chances low through the remainder of this morning into this afternoon. Temps will be a little slower to rise, but I think we’ll still make it back to the upper 80s. The dying area of storms will leave an outflow boundary for the atmosphere to work with this afternoon. I expect additional isolated storms/storm clusters between 2-5 PM. They will be mainly pulse type and may pack a punch where they manage to develop.



