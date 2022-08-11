LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An artist welcomed the public to her album party on Thursday.

LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson (1)

LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson (2)

LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson (3)

LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson (4)

LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson (5)

Singer, songwriter, and musician LOLO was at Turntable Coffee Counter for the listening party of her latest album.

She says she put a lot of time and care into making the songs, calling it a labor of love.

LOLO says she wanted a more intimate setting for the album party, considering what this collection of work means to her. The album is titled “Lauren,” reflecting her roots and why she fell in love with music.

“In so many ways I’ve changed, and in so many ways I’m also still just that same little ole girl that loved music and wanted to make records and was passionate about it. And so titling it ‘Lauren’ feels like such a good thing because it’s saying thank you to that little girl that dreamed really big and wanted to do these kind of things. And I still have to look at that person sometimes for inspiration,” LOLO said.

LOLO’s latest album Lauren is available on all streaming platforms.

Find more local news here.