Mostly Sunny And Pleasant

Weather Update: Friday, August 12

A cooler start to the morning thanks to the cold front yesterday. Temps will still likely climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, though the warming trend will be halted by a second cold front which will reinforce the cooler continental polar air mass. Dew points ill fall into the low 60w to low 50s as a result tonight, that will help drop lows tomorrow morning further. Temps may briefly dip into the upper 50s! for some. however believe it or not that is no where close to a record. For the record, we would need to fall to 47°F(2004).

