200 years of Jackson-Madison County celebrated over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson celebrated 200 years this past weekend.

The City of Jackson’s Bicentennial Commission have been planning to end the year-long Bicentennial Celebration with a bang.

There were multiple events for everyone to celebrate, including the Bicentennial Choir, a Bicentennial Parade and the closing ceremony at the Ballpark featuring LOLO, the Commodores, and a large fireworks show.

An estimated 5,000 people attended the choir concert Saturday night.

“Oh my goodness, happy birthday Jackson. What a weekend we had, celebrating the Bicentennial 200 years of Jackson and Madison County, but also the city’s 200th birthday,” said Elaine Christian, the the Chair of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission.

Christian says thank you to everyone for coming out this weekend and thanks to more than 600 volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to make sure the 150 events in honor of the Bicentennial Celebration a success.

Wednesday, the city will host the City of Jackson’s birthday party at City Hall at 2 p.m. They encourage everyone to come out and celebrate.

