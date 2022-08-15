Mostly Sunny And Warm
Weather Update: Monday, August 15 —
Another quiet morning to start the week off. Temps only fell into the upper 60s this morning. There is a a mid level trough dropping south across the area this morning. In the short-term it wont have any direct impacts on West Tennessee except helping to warm temps a few more degrees to 90°F. It will however become the main player in tomorrows forecast which may include multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms.
Storm Team Meteorologist
Moe Shamell
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj
Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe
Instagram: @moeshamell