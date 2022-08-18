Sunny And Pleasant Today

Weather Update: Thursday, August 18 —

We have a very nice and pleasant day on the way. Temps started in the low 60s this morning along with area of patchy dense fog. The fog should be out by late morning, giving way to pleasant afternoon with temps climbing through the upper 70s and into the low 80s. Continental Polar High pressure will be anchored to the north which will provide a NNE wind through the dy which will keep the humidity in check and much lower than you would expect especially for mid August standards.



