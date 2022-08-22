Partly Cloudy And Warm

Weather Update: Monday, August 22 —

The weather forecast is starting to sound like a broken record player here in West Tennessee. This morning’s fog should disperse through late morning. Sunshine will return from north to south as cooler continental polar air filters in behind the weak front in the area today. I can’t completely rule out the possibility of an isolated storm or two after 2:00 PM. Best chance will be in proximity of the weak front. The front will be located in far SW Tennessee or north Mississippi by this afternoon.

