Partly Cloudy Warm And Pleasant

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 23 —

We have a very nice and pleasant day on the way. Temps started in the low 60s this morning along with area of patchy dense fog. The fog should be out by late morning, giving way to pleasant afternoon with temps climbing through the upper 70s and into the low 80s. Continental Polar High pressure will be anchored to the north which will provide a NNE wind through the day which will keep the humidity in check and much lower than you would expect especially for mid August standards. However, with a weak quasi-stationary front zone nearby, there is still a chane of an isolated shower or two or storms even, mainly in SW Tennessee

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

