West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding.

West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare.

The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care.

Staff specialists say with the modifications, they want patients to feel comfortable coming in for any service they can provide.

“We do a lot of minimally invasive surgery that is designed to help women, who are appropriate candidates for that, recover quicker and get back to their life, whether that is work or whether that is at home,” said Jeff Ball, a staff physician at West Tennessee Medical Group GYN Specialist.

Staff specialists add that with the new building, they now have more room to grow in order to better serve patients in our community.

