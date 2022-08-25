Jackson celebrities pack the Ballpark for an all-star softball game

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s celebrities packed the Ballpark at Jackson for an all-star game of softball!

The Dream Center hosted the first Celerity Softball Game on Thursday, bringing in familiar faces, like WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ Brad Douglass.

We are here today, it’s the inaugural West Tennessee All-Star game, and it’s going to be an exciting night,” said Gail Gustafson, the Executive Director.

“It is going to be huge, we are so excited for our inaugural softball game with all the celebrities that are local here,” said Stephanie Laffoon, the Capital Campaign Manager.

There were many celebrities who took the field like, council members, commissioners, CEOs, musicians and many more.

“I played college ball at Union, Union University here in Jackson, and I played a little church league softball. So just hit it where they aren’t,” said Jeremy Stack, Branch Manager for Enterprise Rental Cars.

The game started at 6 p.m., with team City of Jackson going against team Great American Sports.

“My strategy is to not get hurt, to not hurt anybody else and to listen to the people who know what they’re doing,” said Olivia Abernathy.

“I feel like I am going to do something. The athlete in me says I am going to do a lot,” said Johnny Dodd, City Council Member for District 2.

The City of Jackson won against Great American Sports 10 to nine. And up next to bat, team JEA against team Coca-Cola, which concluded as a tie.

Both teams say they had a very fun time. And it was all in effort to support a great cause.

“I just am really appreciative of the work the Dream Center does. They fill in a lot of gaps for our community and took care of a lot of families that really need their support. I’m just ready to cheer them on and raise some money for them,” Abernathy said.

The game ended with a home run derby and awards given out to players and sponsors.

The Dream Center of Jackson would like to thank their sponsors, players, and the Ballpark for Thursday’s event.

