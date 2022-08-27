Sunny Warm And Humid

Weather Update: Saturday, August 27 —

Summer has finally return to West Tennessee. A little cool this morning, but will quickly warm through the 80s and into the low 90s later this afternoon. There is a slight chance of a popcorn thunderstorm or two today, but the probabilities are very low for any one location. Where they develop, expect brief heavy rain with thunder and lightning. The main story today will be with the return of Summer-like temperatures. The thermometer will climb to around 91°F ( Heat Index 93-95°).

