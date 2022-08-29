TDOT to halt lane closures for Labor Day holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting lane closures on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday.

Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from noon on Friday, September 2 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, allowing for maximum roadway capacity for travelers.

“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”

Workers may still be on-site in construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey speed limits and use caution in these areas.

TDOT says drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, along with court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.

You can find the latest traffic information at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic or dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone.

For more news across the state, click here.