Carroll Co. Chamber celebrates a century with local businesses

CARROLL CO. Tenn. –One county recognizes 100 year milestones of local businesses.

In celebration of Carroll County’s bicentennial the Chamber of Commerce will recognize area businesses that have been in operation for a century or more.

The Chamber of Commerce has already recognized several local businesses there including Bethel University, Carroll Bank & Trust, Centennial Bank, and Espey Cotton Gin.

In a statement from the news release, Brad Hurley, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce said, “It is important to reflect on Carroll County’s great history, and by recognizing these century-plus businesses and institutions, we are acknowledging their success in our count.” He continued by stating, “Small businesses are the backbone of any community, and they certainly are in Carroll County.”

The Chamber plans to recognize The McKenzie Banner next for their service for the past 100+ years on September 8 at 2:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Webb school located in McKenzie.

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce plans to recognize even more businesses in the coming months.

To keep up with events of the Carroll County Chamber, visit the Facebook page here.

