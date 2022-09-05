2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin.

Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture.

This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical performances.

Headliners this year include Country music star Chris Janson, the chart-topping rock band 38 Special, and a Queen cover band known as Bohemian Queen.

The festival kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday, September 10.

Click here for more information on the Tennessee Soybean Festival, including tickets and event schedules.

