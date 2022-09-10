Fundraiser aims to help local animals in need

JACKSON, Tenn. –An upcoming event aims to raise funds for some local four legged friends.

According to information received from Caldwell Banker Barnes, a big event aims to raise money to support a local pet shelter.

On September 12, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m, Caldwell Banker Barnes in Jackson will host its “Home for Dogs Project.”

The event will offer fun for the family, such as the opportunity to take photos with your pet, entertainment, free food and drinks.

Some other services, such as micro-chipping, spay/neuter services will require a fee, but event organizers say it will be affordable.

The event will also offer gift basket giveaways with pet adoptions, including collars, food, gift cards, and more.

“Home for Dogs Project” will be held at 327 North Parkway in Jackson.

The event is free, but participants are asked to bring a donation.

For more information, visit the Facebook page here.