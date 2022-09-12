Abundant Sunshine And Mild

Weather Update: Monday, September 12 —

After a unseasonably cool start to the day temps are now at the races climbing through the 70s. Aloft a vigerous upper low i moving through the great lakes associate with the larger trough that brought Fall-like continental polar air across the region. High pressure will settle into the region today which will keep skies mainly clear and allow temps to fall into the lower 50s again tonight. There may be some areas of patchy fog to start Tuesday off.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

