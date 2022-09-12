Expert shares how marketing strategies can overcome a down economy

JACKSON, Tenn. — On the verge of yet another looming recession, many industries and companies have been preparing for a down economy by downsizing and cutting down expenses.

Nicole Rodrigues, UCLA Anderson MBA and CEO, and founder of one of the most successful independent public relations firms in the world, shares why businesses can better weather the economic storm by continuing to invest in promoting their brands.

We all remember how devastating the 2020 economic downturn was on families, businesses, and workers nationwide.

NRPR Group, Nicole’s firm, was able to survive and come out the other end stronger despite the troubling circumstances faced.

She tells us how proper marketing strategies helped her firm and clients accomplish this by staying creative, seen and heard, giving them a head start when the economy began to pick up.

“First thing that people can do is utilize the free tools that they have at their disposal,” Rodrigues said. “Social media does not cost any money to post on. Yes, it costs money to boost your posts, but if you don’t have a ton of money to put behind those posts, it’s free to throw something up on Instagram, to share on Facebook when you have a sale, to get on to LinkedIn and to let people know that your services are available or remind them of what you do.”

2020 and 2021 turned out to be two of its strongest years as an agency, and her clients who turned up their marketing games in 2020 are in a stronger position now, ahead of the looming crisis.

For more news across the U.S., click here.