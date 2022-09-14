Tennessee senators lead press conference on rising violent crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators discuss solutions for a dramatic increase in crime.

Officials say the U.S. is at an all-time high alert, due to the horrific crimes that have been happening all over the country.

A group of U.S. Senators, including Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, went live on Twitter Wednesday to talk about the ongoing problems with these recent crimes.

Many senators expressed their concern for violent crimes needing to be addressed with the utmost importance, blaming the administration for prioritizing other things and not dealing with crime.

“Senator Hagerty and I are introducing the Restoring Law and Order Act,” Senator Blackburn said. “This will be to increase resources to state and local law enforcement agencies to help them in combating violent crime.”

“We gotta turn away from this weak on crime sort of environment,” Senator Hagerty said. “It starts at the top. The tone at the top right now has to be much more stringent and much stronger. As Senator Blackburn mentioned, we are working on legislation right now that will address this, but we are moving more urgently.”

Click here to see the full press conference.

