TN First Lady’s state cleanup team volunteers at Chickasaw State Park

HENDERSON, Tenn. — First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee cleanup team comes to West Tennessee to volunteer through the Tennessee Serves initiative.

The team visited Chickasaw State Park Wednesday to help with walking trail maintenance.

While at the park, the volunteers worked hard to restore wooden steps on a trail, trim branches, and cleanup trash.

This is part of Maria Lee’s monthly service challenge for September.

While at Chickasaw, the volunteers were guided by Park Manager Ron Elder, who spoke about how much this means to the park and the benefits of volunteer work.

“So we’ve got a great benefit from this, as well as promoting volunteerism with the park and people in the community, kind of helping people get their own ownership of the park,” Elder said.

Elder and other park officials thank Maria Lee’s volunteer team and other volunteers that appeared for their help with the park trails.

