Actual Fall Begins This Evening

Weather Update: Thursday, September 22 —

We start the morning off mild with temps in the lower 70s. The first of two major push of continental polar air will force a cold front thru West Tennessee today. As high pressure settles in from the north winds will become a bit brisk between 10-15 mph at times. The main effect will be the tendency to hold back the air temp this afternoon into the upper 70s to around 80. A spotty light and brief shower will be possible.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell