BBQ, mild, or spicy a local festival offers it all

JACKSON, Tenn. – First it was the barbecue festival and now… Hot wings. One local group hosts their first ever Hot Wing Festival.

The Jackson Entrepreneur Group is back with another festival and this time, its hot wings!

“We are having a Hot Wing Festival for the community. We have a variety of hot wings out here. We have our vendors out here, we have a kids corner, we’re just doing exciting things today,” said Ebony Nichols and Jaqushia Buddie, Founders Jackson Entrepreneurs Group.





This is the first Hot Wing Festival the group has hosted. The event featured 11 food vendors. And although you can get wings, you could also get barbeque, catfish, drinks and plenty more.

“That catfish was phenomenal. They hand breaded it right there in front of me, came piping hot out of the grease, hot sauce, a little light bread and some french fries…. Phenomenal,” said Joseph Rogers, festival attendee.

“I tried Tom’s Wings from right over here, New York Hot Wings, and oh my God, this man over here got some hot-seasoned sauce, like his own sauce, right here… it’s hot,” said Thiakia Entertainment, festival volunteer.

The event is from 12 to 6 p.m., giving attendees, plenty of time to try out some hot wing flavors.

“Hot. Because I just don’t like regular wings.,” “Hot! Cause I like hot,” said festival attendees.

Whether you like regular, mild, or hot wings the festival catered to all taste buds. And with this being the first Hot Wing Festival, the founders of Jackson Entrepreneurs says staying consistent with their events has really helped with the turn out.

“We’re a little over a year now, so now we’re starting to see a bigger turn out. We just had to stay focused and know what we wanted to do,” “Yeah, it started out as every fourth Saturday now, we just went to themed community events, we had a better turnout,” Nichols and Buddie said.

Around 2 pm, visitors got the chance to participate in a hot wing eating competition.

The next event the Jackson Entrepreneurs Group will be hosting is their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat at the Farmers Market.

