Local university kicks off homecoming week with color run

MARTIN, Tenn.– A local university paints the streets with all of the colors of the rainbow.

To kickoff homecoming week at the University of Tennessee at Martin, the university put on their first ever color run presented by the ROTC program.

The event was for all ages, and awards were given out to race winners and the most creative outfit.

It was a great turnout with many runners participating.

“It’s just really great to see so many people that are supporting us and supporting our campus. We’re hoping to incorporate more to spread awareness and spread some things and really grow our program. So, this is a great way for us to do that, and really get everyone involved to see what we’re all about,” said Casey Thompson, Skyhawk Company Commander.

UT Martin plans to make the color run an annual event.