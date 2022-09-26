I-40 traffic halted after vehicle pursuit ends in wreck

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on Interstate 40 was halted for hours after a vehicle pursuit ended in a wreck.











The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms they were involved in the pursuit Monday morning, which ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed near Mile Marker 96.

The THP did not speak on any injuries that may have occurred, however our crews on site witnessed ambulances transporting multiple people from the scene.

Travelers waited as crews worked to clear debris from the roadway, and lanes were reopened later in the afternoon.

Information including the cause of the pursuit has not been confirmed by authorities as the investigation remains active and in its early stages. Stay with WBBJ on-air and online as more information is expected in the near future.

Click here to view our Traffic page, which features real-time traffic information and our coverage of traffic-related incidents.