Pumpkin patches reopen across West Tennessee as fall arrives

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are changing colors, which can only mean one thing: its fall! And just in time for that, our local pumpkin patches across West Tennessee are opening up.

“We have a hayride, a petting zoo, corn pit, a hay maze, a playground… Just a number of different things,” said Cody Nanney, owner of Nanney Farms in Sharon, Tennessee.

Nanney says that along with their amenities, they have plenty of pumpkins for sale. But the heat from this summer may have limited their supply compared to other years.

“We’re probably only at 70% of what our crops should be,” Nanney said. “A lot of guys we’re talking to are 50% and even less than that.”

The heat and drought conditions across West Tennessee may have actually helped pumpkins to an extent of keeping away diseases.

“Pumpkins are real susceptible to certain diseases that are transmitted by rain and wind, and just being wet exacerbates everything, so the dry weather may have been just a little bit better for them,” said Falcon Ridge Farms owner Bart Gilmer.

But even with the pumpkin season we did have, both farms say they are not raising prices from previous years.

“We have pumpkins all the way from 50 cents to 40 to 50 cents per pound,” said Gilmer. “To gauge that, a basketball size pumpkin will probably run you about seven dollars.”

Both farms say they have an experience available for everyone in the family.

“We make it as real life farm experience as we can, because we are a working pumpkin farm,” Nanney said. “We want people to see an actual working pumpkin farm, not necessarily just a tourist attraction.”

There’s a variety of events to enjoy, including picking your own pumpkin, hayrides, petting zoos, corn pits, pony rides, pig races, and so much more.

“The corn maze we do every year, each year has a different theme,” Gilmer said. “This time it’s football. Every time you come to an intersection, there’s gonna be a football trivia question. If you answer that question correctly, it’s gonna send you in the right path.”

There’s certainly “pumpkin” for everyone.

West Tennessee Pumpkin Patches:

Nanney Farms Open from now until October 30th. Saturdays 10-5, Sundays 1-5.

Located at 1767 Sharon Rd, Sharon, TN.

Free admission 0r $3 for petting zoo, $5 for hayride to pick your own pumpkin.

Pumpkins and straw for sale, hayrides, petting zoo, corn pit, hay maze, playground, and more.

Falcon Ridge Farm Open now until October 30. Thursday 9-2, Fridays 9-6, Saturdays 10-6, and Sundays 12-6.

Located at 22630 Highway 18 N, Toone, TN.

Admission is $10.95 on weekdays and 12.95 on weekends. Children under 3 get in for free. Pony rides are an additional $3. To shoot the corn cannon is an additional $3.

Pumpkins for sale. Tractor ride to the pumpkin patch to pick your own pumpkin, corn box, pony rides, playgrounds, pig races on weekends, petting zoo, a football corn maze, and more.

Donnell Century Farms Open now thru October 30.

Located at 3720 Hwy 70 E, Jackson, TN

Green Acres Farm Open now thru October 30.

Located at 58 Medina Hwy, Milan, TN

Sunset Valley Farms Open now through November 6

Located at 1190 TN-200, Huron, TN

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch Open now through September 6

Located at 420 Little Road, Martin, TN



