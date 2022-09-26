TWRA: 118 pound blue catfish could break Tennessee record

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is sharing an impressive catch from the Cumberland River last weekend.

“Now, this is a big blue!” TWRA stated in a Facebook post.

According to TWRA, a blue catfish weighing 118 pounds and 7 ounces was caught by Micka Burkhart around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

TWRA says Burkhart was able to capture the fish using skipjack and a 30-pound test line.

The big fish measured 54 inches in length with a 41-inch circumference. TWRA says the catch could become a new Tennessee record pending verification and certification.

According to the TWRA, after being weighed and measured, the catfish was released back into the Cumberland River to swim another day.

