Lawsuit filed in connection with Uvalde Shool shooting

(AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Del Rio by a parent whose child was wounded in the shooting — and two parents whose kids were present during the massacre.

Attorneys for the parents say it’s the first federal lawsuit stemming from the attack.

Among the targets are the Uvalde school district, the city and at least three companies that make, sell or provide accessories for firearms.

