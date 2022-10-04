Jackson’s new brunch restaurant holds tasting event ahead of opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — Skillet Junction is on its way!

Specializing in brunch foods, it’s a mix where you can get the best of both breakfast and lunch.

We were invited to a private tasting event where they shared more information about their opening date and what they will have to offer.

If you’ve been to the infamous Saucy Jake’s in midtown Jackson or Peppermint Addie’s downtown, then you will see those familiar faces right there at Skillet Junction with owner and operator Jacob Richmond.

“So Skillet Junction was brought upon cause we love brunch and we love to serve people,” Richmond said. “So we wanted to bring a good kind of mid-upscale brunch restaurant to Jackson with some good unique items.”

Skillet Junction is located at 575 South Royal Street in east Jackson. As of now, they have not confirmed an opening date, but expect to be open for business within the coming weeks. Check their Facebook page for updates and the latest information.

