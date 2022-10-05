TBI: Man arrested in connection to 2021 Henderson County homicide

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide.

TBI special agents joined the investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman, shortly after authorities found her body at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County.

During the investigation, authorities determined the homicide occurred in Henderson County, and information lead investigators to Gabriel Seth Box, 22, as the person they believe is responsible for the crime.

On Tuesday, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Box with one count of premeditated first degree murder, along with additional charges.

Agents worked with the U.S. Marshals service to locate and arrest Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

He remains in the custody of the Baldwin County, Alabama jail, without bond, pending extradition to Tennessee.

