University of Memphis President speaks at Jackson Rotary Club meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club hosts a special guest speaker Wednesday.

This week’s speaker was University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave.

The gathering took place in Clayton Hall at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

Dr. Hardgrave served as Auburn University’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs since January 2018.

He served as Dean of Auburn’s Harbert College of Business from August 2010 through December 2017.

“Had the great fortune of speaking with the Rotary Club today, we talked about the University of Memphis and the great things we have going on there right now, but also just the state of higher education,” Dr. Hardgrave said. “We’re at an interesting time for higher education and I believe the University of Memphis is well positioned.”

Dr. Hardgrave was named the 13th president of the University of Memphis in November of 2021.

