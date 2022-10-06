October programs at Jackson-Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs to enjoy this October for people of all ages.

Check out what’s going on this month:

Multiage/Adult Programs

  • Hocus Pocus Screening
    • October 7 at 10:30 a.m.
  • BookTok Book Talks (New Program)
    • October 25 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave
  • Game Nights
    • Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on October 6 & 20
  • Line Dance
    • Every Friday at 10:00 am on October 7, 14, 21 & 28, and every Monday at 6:00 pm on October 3, 17, 24 & 31
  • Tai Chi
    • Every Tuesday at 10:00 am on October 4, 11, 18 & 25
  • American Sign Language Basics
    • Every Tuesday in October at 11:00 am on October 4, 11, 18 & 25
  • Stitching Hour
    • Every Tuesday at 2:00 pm on October 4, 11, 18 & 25
  • Writer’s Club
    • Every second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 pm on October 13 & 27
  • Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)
    • Every Monday at 11:00 am on October 3, 17, 24 & 31

Children’s Programs

  • Halloween Story Times
    • October 25 & 31 at 10:30 am
  • Story Time
    • Every Monday at 10:30 am and every Tuesday at 10:30 am. This month’s dates include October 3, 17, 24 & 31 and October 4, 11, 18 & 25
  • Family Book Club
    • Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m on October 6, 13 & 20
  • Come play at Conger Park
    • October 11th at 3:30 pm, weather permitting

Teen Programs

  • Teen Homework Help
    • Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 pm
  • Teen Arts and Crafts
    • Every second Saturday at 3:00 pm on October 8th

Click here to view the full October 2022 Program Guide and see more details on each of these events.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.

