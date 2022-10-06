October programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs to enjoy this October for people of all ages.
Check out what’s going on this month:
Multiage/Adult Programs
- Hocus Pocus Screening
- October 7 at 10:30 a.m.
- BookTok Book Talks (New Program)
- October 25 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave
- Game Nights
- Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on October 6 & 20
- Line Dance
- Every Friday at 10:00 am on October 7, 14, 21 & 28, and every Monday at 6:00 pm on October 3, 17, 24 & 31
- Tai Chi
- Every Tuesday at 10:00 am on October 4, 11, 18 & 25
- American Sign Language Basics
- Every Tuesday in October at 11:00 am on October 4, 11, 18 & 25
- Stitching Hour
- Every Tuesday at 2:00 pm on October 4, 11, 18 & 25
- Writer’s Club
- Every second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 pm on October 13 & 27
- Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)
- Every Monday at 11:00 am on October 3, 17, 24 & 31
Children’s Programs
- Halloween Story Times
- October 25 & 31 at 10:30 am
- Story Time
- Every Monday at 10:30 am and every Tuesday at 10:30 am. This month’s dates include October 3, 17, 24 & 31 and October 4, 11, 18 & 25
- Family Book Club
- Every Thursday at 10:30 a.m on October 6, 13 & 20
- Come play at Conger Park
- October 11th at 3:30 pm, weather permitting
Teen Programs
- Teen Homework Help
- Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 pm
- Teen Arts and Crafts
- Every second Saturday at 3:00 pm on October 8th
Click here to view the full October 2022 Program Guide and see more details on each of these events.
The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.
