Homecoming celebrations continue at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. –Lane continues to celebrate Homecoming week with a tailgate celebration.

Today, Lane held its Tailgate Extravaganza for homecoming. It is a tradition that dates back many years.

The event took place on “The Hill” and Hays Avenue at 12 p.m.

The college continues its tradition of providing an exciting and engaging experience for the community and to welcome its alumni back home.

There was food vendors, as well as, entertainment at the event.

There was a very large turnout with current students, staff, alumni, and many members of the community in attendance.

“I love it. It’s overwhelming, but I absolutely love it. I love, love the crowd,” said Sonya Nichols, owner, Gifted Hands.

Lane College is ending its Homecoming week with a football game against Kentucky State University.

