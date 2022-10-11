Ribbon cutting held for Direct Customer Solutions in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — Bells welcomes a new business with a ribbon cutting.

Direct Customer Solutions was founded in 2017 to provide cost-effective, high-quality logistic services to the pharmaceutical and related health care industry.

DCS creates partnerships to find a solution for every need.

Their mission is to enhance the pharmaceutical logistics industry by offering manufacturers alternative distribution options via innovative pathways.

“This warehouse allows us to get those goods out the door at a maximum speed, with less humans having to touch it,” said Brittany Shirley with DCS Marketing and Sales. “So although they might be doing something else in the warehouse, it would allow for a higher level of picking accuracy, as well as excellent levels of efficiency.”

Officials say DCS delivers unparalleled service by upholding the highest level of integrity, providing transparent communication, and giving world-class capabilities.

For more news in the Crockett County area, click here.