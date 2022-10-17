BBQ competition, festival coming to Bolivar this weekend

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One local town is preparing to fire up the grill for a tasty event this weekend.

The 2022 Bolivar BBQ Blowout and Music Festival will be held this Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

The event will bring some of the top BBQ teams from across the country to battle it out for trophies and $25,000 in cash prizes.

Joining the competition will be BBQ Champion and reality TV star Myron Mixon.

Along with a high-stakes BBQ cookoff sanctioned by the Memphis BBQ Network, the two-day festival will also feature live music, food trucks and vendors, a classic car and truck show, and a 35-mile bicycle ride.

Memphis-style BBQ will also be available to purchase and enjoy.

Proceeds made during the event will benefit the Bolivar Main Street program, but the festival is free to attend.

The activities will be held at the Farmers Market located at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar.

