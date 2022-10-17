Milan police captain talks about discovery of body

MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle.

“Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.

The body was found near apartments on College Street.

Milan police do have some leads they are currently following up on. They are questioning different people that may know something about what had happened.

Milan police are looking for a vehicle which was seen leaving the area around the time of the incident.

“The vehicle may have been there about the time when she had got there. We are just trying to identify whose car it is, who it belongs to, what make and model it is, of course. And then also who were the occupants who may have been in the vehicle. We are just trying to identify that and interview them to see if they are related to the incident,” Vandiver said.

If anyone knows any information, you can contact the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309 or

the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

