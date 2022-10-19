Application for student loan forgiveness opens

JACKSON, Tenn. — After announcing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program in September, applications are now open for those qualifying for student loan forgiveness.

To help battle inflation, the Biden administration announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, which would help relieve approximately 40 million current and former students of some student loan debt.

“Forgiveness will be $10,000 for students who did not receive a Pell Grant and who qualify with income, and students who did receive a Pell Grant while they were in college can get up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness,” said Amy Mistric, the Assistant Director at the University of Tennessee at Martin Financial Aid Office.

The application for Student Loan Forgiveness is now open. Anyone making under $125,000 individually or $250,000 as a married household qualify for forgiveness of any federal students loans prior to June 30, 2022. You can check your aid and also the application at studentaid.gov.

“Where the application is, where all of your questions can be answered, as well as if you log into the site, you can see what your aid has been in the past and if you have received the Pell Grant,” Mistric said.

The application is short and should only take about five minutes. Start by heading to studentaid.gov and updating your information. At the bottom of the screen, you will re-enter your name as an electronic signature and submit the application.

“They really just need to know your name, your social and your date of birth, email address and phone number. And once you submit that, they’ll send you a notification to tell you they got it,” Mistric said.

Officials encourage you to apply soon. If you would like your student loan forgiveness to go into effect before payments resume in 2023, you need to apply before Nov. 15. Processing should begin next week.

“They will begin processing those, by the way, next week. I think the 23rd. So once they begin processing, they’ll begin sending emails to the borrowers who qualify,” Mistric said.

The last day to complete the application is Dec. 31, 2023.

If you would like to opt-out of the Student Forgiveness Plan, you have until Nov. 14 to contact your loan servicer.

