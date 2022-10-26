JEA, TVA partner to help with customer utility bills

JACKSON, Tenn. — A partnership between two agencies is bringing help to West Tennessee.

According to a news release, the Jackson Energy Authority and the Tennessee Valley Authority have each put $25,000 into a program called UTILICARE.

The release says that the fund, which is managed by the Southwest Human Resource Agency, will provide additional assistance to help with bills for qualifying utility customers.

“Additional funds made available from the Tennessee Valley Authority to the Jackson Energy Authority in the UTILICARE program will allow the Southwest Human Resource Agency to serve those who are in need of assistance with utility costs. These partnerships are vital to helping families maintain a good quality of life in the Jackson Madison County area,” said Mike Smith, the Executive Director of the SWHRA.

“A $25,000 donation from JEA will be matched by $25,000 from the TVA. These funds will be presented through The Foundation of West Tennessee to UTILICARE which is managed by the Southwest Human Resource Agency,” said Jim Ferrell, President and CEO of the Jackson Energy Authority.

Officials with both agencies say they are proud to be part of this effort.

“TVA is proud to partner with JEA to support our communities. These funds will help families make ends meet in a time when we all need a little extra help,” said Mark Yates, TVA West Regional Vice President. “As a Public Power provider, we are called to serve the people of the Valley and this is just one of the many ways we work to make life better.”

“Jackson Energy Authority is proud to be partnering with TVA to bring additional funds to the UTILICARE program. We are pleased to be a part of this community funded program that helps qualified families struggling to pay their utility bills,” said Monte Cooper, the Chief Operating Officer of the Jackson Energy Authority.

For more information on utility bill help, as well as on eligibility requirements, call SWHRA at (731) 423-8768 or visit their website.

