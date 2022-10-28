Football Friday Night Week 11: Final Scores

Tristyn Stoop,

It is Week 11 of Football Friday Night here in West Tennessee. Here are the scores of the night:

Chester County 56
Liberty 12

Peabody 33
West Carroll 13

Crockett Co. 14
South Gibson 42

South Side 0
Lexington 41

RePublic High 0
JCM 44

North Side 0
Milan 42

Fayette Academy 14
JCS 55

Gibson Co. 8
Camden Central 35

Haywood 48
Obion County 13

Westview 61
Houston Co. 0

USJ 56
Harding 0

Lake County 54
Greenfield 6

Waverly 33
Fairview 22

TCA 48
FACS 13

Huntingdon 27
Union City 20

South Fulton 18
Gleason 6

McKenzie 21
McEwen 6

Kingsbury 26
Dyer County 69

