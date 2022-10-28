Football Friday Night Week 11: Final Scores

It is Week 11 of Football Friday Night here in West Tennessee. Here are the scores of the night:

Chester County 56

Liberty 12

Peabody 33

West Carroll 13

Crockett Co. 14

South Gibson 42

South Side 0

Lexington 41

RePublic High 0

JCM 44

North Side 0

Milan 42

Fayette Academy 14

JCS 55

Gibson Co. 8

Camden Central 35

Haywood 48

Obion County 13

Westview 61

Houston Co. 0

USJ 56

Harding 0

Lake County 54

Greenfield 6

Waverly 33

Fairview 22

TCA 48

FACS 13

Huntingdon 27

Union City 20

South Fulton 18

Gleason 6

McKenzie 21

McEwen 6

Kingsbury 26

Dyer County 69