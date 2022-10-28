Football Friday Night Week 11: Final Scores
It is Week 11 of Football Friday Night here in West Tennessee. Here are the scores of the night:
Chester County 56
Liberty 12
Peabody 33
West Carroll 13
Crockett Co. 14
South Gibson 42
South Side 0
Lexington 41
RePublic High 0
JCM 44
North Side 0
Milan 42
Fayette Academy 14
JCS 55
Gibson Co. 8
Camden Central 35
Haywood 48
Obion County 13
Westview 61
Houston Co. 0
USJ 56
Harding 0
Lake County 54
Greenfield 6
Waverly 33
Fairview 22
TCA 48
FACS 13
Huntingdon 27
Union City 20
South Fulton 18
Gleason 6
McKenzie 21
McEwen 6
Kingsbury 26
Dyer County 69