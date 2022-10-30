Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm

MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day.

In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time.







Green Acres Farm has been putting on a fun, spooky-good time with their annual pumpkin patch that has just about everything to get people excited.

“There’s a lot of varieties of pumpkins out here. Over a hundred in the front to pick and choose from. We also have Pumpkinville, which is $12 a person and 2 and under are free. That’s where all the kids come and family and they have a great time out here. It’s just great to see everyone come out and come in with smiling faces and leave with smiling faces,” said Walker Parkins, Farmer at Green Acres Farm.

Green Acres has a lot to offer at their pumpkin patch including multiple pumpkins anyone can purchase, food trucks, a corn maze, Pumpkinville, and games. There is an all new game this year that helper Addison Caldwell says is his favorite.

“My favorite activity this year, it’s kind of new. We have got Hillbilly Golf. It’s four small holes. We’ve got a couple of par fours and par fives. You just play with normal golf clubs and tennis balls. It’s a little bit harder than you think. I know people say that about normal golf, but Hillbilly Golf is pretty tough too,” Caldwell said.

Farmer Parkins is appreciative of the team effort that takes place on the farm.

“It’s a blessing for sure. It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of good help to get everything done. Without all of the guys we have, none of this could be possible,” Parkins said.

The farm stays open from sunrise to sunset with the last day approaching fast.

“November 6th is our final day, so if you haven’t came, just come out and enjoy the weather and all of the pumpkins and all the fun activities,” Parkins said.

Parkins says Green Acres Farm has been operating for around thirty years now, with it getting better every year.

To find out more about Green Acres Farm, visit www.greenacresmilan.com.

