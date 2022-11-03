City of Paris to host Christmas Open House this weekend

PARIS, Tenn. — The City of Paris is preparing to host their Christmas Open House this weekend.

“Downtown Unwrapped,” a three-day event featuring food trucks, fire pits, live music, a shopping passport and more, kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 4.

Throughout the weekend you can enjoy shopping in Paris’s historic downtown, which will be all decked out for the upcoming holiday season.

Residents can pick up a “Passport to Christmas” at any of 36 participating stores, and you will receive a stamp when you spend money in each of the stores. The more stamps you collect, the more chances you’ll have to win $1,000 in Downtown Dollars.

On Saturday, you can get a free cup of coffee from Jack’s Java Urban Cafe from 2-4 p.m. if you show a receipt that you’ve shopped in downtown Paris that day.

Also on Saturday, you can enjoy live music on the courthouse lawn beginning at 6 p.m. Musicians from The 615 House in Nashville will perform Christmas classics, originals, and their popular mashups.

“Downtown Unwrapped” will run through Sunday evening, with more shopping, food trucks and fun to enjoy.

For more details, click here to view the Visit Downtown Paris website or click here for the Facebook event page.

For more local news, click here.