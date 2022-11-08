Local program returns to provide homeless men with temporary shelter

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, local organizations are taking action to give those in need a warm place to sleep.

“They are passionate about this. It is a good thing. It is a good thing for the city,” said Lavon Kelly, homeless coordinator for Area Relief Ministries.

Area Relief Ministries is partnering with several local churches in Jackson to give homeless men a bed and warm meal for a night through their “Room in the Inn” program.

“Area Relief Ministries provides them with cots, blankets, and different things,” Kelly said. “The churches that do the hosting provide them with showers and food and whatever else they need.”

Kelly says registration for each night will start at 4 p.m.

“It is first come, first serve,” Kelly said. “If you come and you sign up and get in line, follow all of the rules, we don’t turn anyone away.”

Kelly says from 4 p.m. until the next morning, those that are using a “Room in the Inn” have everything they need.

“We have what we call sacks with a cot in it to sleep on,” Kelly said. “We have blankets, pillows and different things like that. Once they get to the church, the church provides them with a hot meal when they first get there and a place to sleep. When they leave that morning, they provide them with breakfast.”

And he says the hope for this program is to help as many in need as possible during the colder months of the year.

“The City of Jackson does care about the homeless, do care about the underprivileged people,” Kelly said. “We all are not so lucky to have good jobs and a nice home. We just try to help the homeless as much as we can.”

The Room in the Inn program will run through the end of March.

