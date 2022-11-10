McKenzie’s mayor-elect talks about new position

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A new mayor is coming to the City of McKenzie.

Mayor-elect Ryan Griffin has been part of that community for more than a decade now.

As he and his family continue to build in the community, he shared his goals for the city

He said that focusing on the police department and community safety are two of his highest priorities. Among the safety of the residents, Griffin shared another passion for him in this new role.

“We want to focus on our parks and recreation, upgrading some of our facilities, and just investing in what we currently have so that future generations can just enjoy the fruits of our labor,” Griffin said.

Griffin will come into his new office later in November, giving a special thank you to the people of McKenzie.

