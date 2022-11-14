Nation marks National Nurse Practitioners Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of November 13 through the November 19 is observed as National Nurse Practitioners Week.

A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who had advanced education and clinical training. They are also board certified in a particular field of practice.

The purpose of National Nurse Practitioners Week is to celebrate the many contributions that nurse practitioners bring to patients and to the field.

“Thank you for all you do. Thank you for all you do for patients. You’re trusted, and you’re reliable, and that is evidence on over one billion visits to nurse practitioners every year. So thank you,” said April Kapu, the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

There are currently more than 355,000 nurse practitioners across the country, practicing in all settings. And the field is continuing to grow.

There has been a 9% growth rate since just last year. And over the next 10 years, the field is expected to grow 46%.

If you’re interested in finding out more about what your local nurse practitioner does and to show them support, you can head to wechoosenps.org.

