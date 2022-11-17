Workshop dives deep into downtown revitalization

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Dixie hosted a Downtown Revitalization Workshop on Thursday.

Workshop dives deep into downtown revitalization

Workshop dives deep into downtown revitalization

The workshop was presented by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, and was a one-day, deep dive into the Main Street America four-point approach to Huntingdon’s downtown revitalization.

Speakers included Kathy La Plante, the Senior Program Officer for Main Street America, Lisa Thompson, the Main Street America Field Services, and Nancy Williams, the Tennessee Main Street Director.

“We’ve worked in 78 downtowns in Tennessee. We have 10 new ones. That’s who we’ve been focusing on, but this work’s been going on for 12 years for the rural communities,” Williams said.

The workshops are free, but attendance was limited.

Find more local news here.