Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson.

When our crew arrived there were several police cars at the intersection of Old Humboldt Road and Deloach Road. Officers could be seen looking at the ground for evidence.

According to Jackson police, the shooting originally started as a road rage incident on Passmore Lane near the Highway 45 Bypass.

Investigators say the vehicles continued northbound on Old Humboldt Road. That’s when the individuals involved got into a verbal altercation and shots were fired, police say.

A resident who says she was in her backyard during the incident said she heard four shots and came out to see what was going on.

“My granny was like, ‘Did you hear that?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I had came out here and it was just a bunch of police and stuff,” said Madison Fason, who was nearby.

Fason said ever since hearing the shots, she has been standing outside looking at the scene. She says there were ambulances, fire trucks, and a helicopter circling the area.

“They’ve been checking the two cars. I don’t know if those were the victims cars or what, but it’s two cars and they’ve been out here the whole time,” Fason said.

Police say one individual was injured and taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Residents say incidents like these are far from normal for their neighborhood.

“Not at all. So this is shocking,” Fason said.

Officers say they are not looking for any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

