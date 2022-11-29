Christmas drive-thrus light up across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals may be looking for a new holiday tradition after officials confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Hub City this year.

However, there’s still opportunities for those looking for festive entertainment from the comfort of their cars.

West Tennessee has a variety of drive-thru Christmas light shows to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

The Discovery Park of America has kicked off their “Let it Glow” light show in Union City, with a walk-through option as well. Drive-thru admission is $10 per vehicle,. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gates. “Let it Glow” will run through December 30 from 5-9 p.m., and will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In Henderson County, the Darden Christmas Lights continue a more than 30-year tradition at 5885 Darden Christian Chapel Road, from 5-10 p.m. nightly. There is no charge to attend, however donations are welcome.

Also in Henderson County, Sunset Valley Farms will hold their Christmas at the Farm drive-thru in Huron from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, and Dec. 16-23. Admission is $20 per vehicle, or $25 for vehicles with 8 or more people.

In Brownsville, you can check out the Markowski Christmas Lights at 1675 Coburn Road. For more details and opening times, call (731) 426-6613.

Finally, in Madison County, the Christmas Lights of Five Points are up at 36 Pierce Road in Beech Bluff. The lights will be on throughout the season from 5:30-10 p.m., weather permitting. The lights are synchronized to music and donations are accepted.

Visit the links above for further information on each of the light shows.

